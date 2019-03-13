Tanev (leg) will rejoin the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers.

Tanev spent a month on the sidelines due to his leg issue, but his return to the ice Wednesday should provide the team with some added depth along the blue line. Tanev doesn't move the needle much in terms of fantasy, owning just 12 points through 53 games, but he does own a positive rating and blocks enough shots (120 in 53 games) to warrant fantasy ownership in certain formats.