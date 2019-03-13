Canucks' Chris Tanev: Will return Wednesday
Tanev (leg) will rejoin the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers.
Tanev spent a month on the sidelines due to his leg issue, but his return to the ice Wednesday should provide the team with some added depth along the blue line. Tanev doesn't move the needle much in terms of fantasy, owning just 12 points through 53 games, but he does own a positive rating and blocks enough shots (120 in 53 games) to warrant fantasy ownership in certain formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...