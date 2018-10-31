Tanev (hip) won't play Wednesday against Chicago or Friday against Colorado, but he will travel with the Canucks on their upcoming six-game road trip, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.

Tanev's hip injury has not progressed as well as the Canucks had hoped, but the fact that he'll travel with the team on its lengthy road trip is somewhat encouraging, as it suggests he'll likely be ready to return at some point over the next two weeks. Guillaume Brisebois will continue to fill in as Vancouver's seventh defensemen until Tanev is cleared to play.