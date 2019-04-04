Canucks' Chris Tanev: Won't play Thursday
Tanev (ankle) will remain out of the lineup versus Nashville on Thursday, Ben Kuzma of The Providence reports.
Tanev has played just twice in the Canucks last 22 games due to injuries, and at this point, should probably be considered doubtful at best versus St. Louis on Saturday. The blueliner reached the 10-point mark for the sixth consecutive season, but is unlikely to get back to being the 20-point producer he was in 2014-15.
