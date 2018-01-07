Updating an earlier report, Tanev lost several teeth after deflecting a shot up his stick and into his mouth, reports CBC's Hockey Night in Canada.

Teammates were picking teeth up off the ice after the shot sliced right up his stick and into his face. There is no information at this point if this is merely a dental issue, albeit a bad one, or if the puck also broke his jaw. Tanev won't be back Saturday and more details should become available postgame or Sunday morning.