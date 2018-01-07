Canucks' Chris Tanev: Won't return after taking puck to teeth
Updating an earlier report, Tanev lost several teeth after deflecting a shot up his stick and into his mouth, reports CBC's Hockey Night in Canada.
Teammates were picking teeth up off the ice after the shot sliced right up his stick and into his face. There is no information at this point if this is merely a dental issue, albeit a bad one, or if the puck also broke his jaw. Tanev won't be back Saturday and more details should become available postgame or Sunday morning.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...