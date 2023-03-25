Wolanin (lower body) is day-to-day after leaving Thursday's contest against the Sharks early in the first period.

Coach Rick Tocchet said Saturday that the team hasn't received a full report on Wolanin yet, so it sounds like he's still being evaluated. He shouldn't be expected to play Saturday versus Dallas. Wolanin has three assists, 16 shots on goal and 11 blocks in 16 contests with Vancouver this season.