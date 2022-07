Wolanin signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Canucks on Thursday, per CapFriendly.

Wolanin combined for nine appearances between the Sabres and the Kings last season, logging two points. He also had 18 points in 37 games at the AHL level with the Kings' minor-league affiliate. More time in the minors is expected for the veteran defenseman, since he settled for a two-way deal to join the Canucks' organization.