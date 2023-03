Wolanin logged an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Stars.

Wolanin has three helpers over his last seven contests, which accounts for all of his offense this season. The 27-year-old defenseman continues to play regularly on the third pairing with the Canucks missing multiple blueliners. He has added 11 shots on goal, nine blocked shots, two hits, four PIM and a plus-6 rating through 11 outings.