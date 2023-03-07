Wolanin provided an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Predators.

Wolanin has picked up two helpers over eight appearances since becoming a regular in the Canucks' lineup Feb. 18. The 27-year-old journeyman has added seven shots on net, four blocked shots and a plus-4 rating. While he's playing a third-pairing role, Wolanin's solid defensive play could help him stay in the lineup once the Canucks' blue line gets some regulars back from injured reserve.