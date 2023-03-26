Wolanin (lower body) is not in Sunday's lineup against Chicago, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Wolanin was injured Thursday against San Jose and has now missed two straight games as a result. He has three assists with a plus-5 rating through 16 games. He'll be considered questionable ahead of Tuesday's game in St. Louis.
More News
-
Canucks' Christian Wolanin: Day-to-day•
-
Canucks' Christian Wolanin: Sustains lower-body injury•
-
Canucks' Christian Wolanin: Signs two-year extension•
-
Canucks' Christian Wolanin: Notches helper•
-
Canucks' Christian Wolanin: Offers helper in shootout win•
-
Canucks' Christian Wolanin: Sent to AHL then recalled•