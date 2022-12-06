site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: canucks-christian-wolanin-sent-down | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Canucks' Christian Wolanin: Sent down
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wolanin was assigned to AHL Abbotsford on Tuesday.
Wolanin was scratched for Monday's game versus Montreal following his recall from the minors. He has four goals and 24 points in 20 AHL contests this campaign.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read