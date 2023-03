Wolanin has signed a two-year, two-way extension with the Canucks on Thursday.

Wolanin has three assists in 15 games this season, his first in Vancouver. The defenseman also had six goals and 49 assists in 49 games with AHL Abbotsford before his recall. Wolanin will make $775,000 per season when he is in the NHL and $500,000 at the AHL level.