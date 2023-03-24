Wolanin suffered a lower-body injury and won't return to Thursday's game versus the Sharks.
Fresh off of signing a two-year contract extension, Wolanin was injured in the first period of Thursday's game. If he misses additional time, Guillaume Brisebois would likely rejoin the lineup.
