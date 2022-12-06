site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Canucks' Christian Wolanin: Up with Canucks
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Wolanin was called up from AHL Abbotsford on Monday.
Wolanin was a healthy scratch Monday against Montreal. He has racked up four goals and 24 points in 20 games at the AHL level this year.
