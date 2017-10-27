The Canucks assigned Cassels (undisclosed) to AHL Utica on Friday.

Cassels started the 2017-18 campaign on injured reserve with an undisclosed ailment, so his demotion indicates he's been given a clean bill of health. The 22-year-old American, who totaled 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 66 games with AHL Utica last season, will likely spend the entirety of the campaign in the minors.

