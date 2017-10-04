Canucks' Cole Cassels: Heads to IR
Cassels (undisclosed) will start the 2017-18 season on injured reserve.
Cassels has spent the past two seasons with AHL Utica, racking up eight goals and 10 assists over the two seasons as a bottom-six center. The 22-year-old was hoping to make the jump to the Canucks lineup since they're in a rebuilding year, but those hopes will have to wait. Once he's healthy, Cassels will likely have to spend time in the minors again before having a chance at his NHL debut.
