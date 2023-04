McWard scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flames.

McWard's tally was the first of his pro career, coming in just his second game. The Canucks have used the last few weeks as a chance to audition some blueliners, including recent signees like McWard and Akito Hirose. McWard has three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through his first two NHL contests. He should be in the mix for a roster spot next fall.