Delia will be stationed between the pipes for Sunday's game in Chicago, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Delia picked up an easy win in his last outing, stopping 17 of 18 shots against Anaheim on March 19. The 28-year-old is 8-4-2 with an unsightly .879 save percentage through 16 appearances. He allowed two goals in a victory against Chicago on Jan. 24.