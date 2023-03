Delia stopped 17 of 18 shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over Anaheim.

Delia held the Ducks off the board until Ryan Strome's tally midway through the third period. The Canucks would hang on, however, giving Delia a 2-1 victory. It's the 28-year-old netminder's first win since Feb. 9 in his first start since Feb. 21. Delia improves to 8-4-2 with a .879 save percentage on the season.