Delia gave up two goals on 14 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

His former team didn't present much of a challenge, though the Canucks didn't give Delia much help until the third period. The 28-year-old still escaped with the win, improving to 5-3-0 with a 3.05 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 10 appearances. The Canucks will likely turn to Spencer Martin for a much more challenging road game in Seattle on Wednesday.