Delia stopped 35 of 38 shots in a 4-2 loss to Winnipeg on Thursday.

Delia was beaten twice during Winnipeg power plays. This is his first NHL loss of 2022-23 after he won his first two starts with the Canucks while stopping 46 of 50 shots. The 28-year-old also has a 3.39 GAA and .888 save percentage in nine AHL games with Abbotsford.