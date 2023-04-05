Delia stopped 23 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Delia was spotted a 2-0 lead before the Kraken fired back. The Canucks' offense struggled to do much, posting just 18 shots on goal against Martin Jones. Delia hadn't lost since Feb. 21, though Tuesday was his third appearance since the start of March. The 28-year-old is at 9-5-2 with a 3.31 GAA and an .881 save percentage through 18 outings. The Canucks have one more back-to-back left, though it's unclear if they'll take it easy on primary starter Thatcher Demko late in the season.