Delia stopped 29 of 34 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to New Jersey on Monday.

Most of the damage came in the second period when Delia surrendered three goals on eight shots. He's 6-3-1 with a 3.11 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 12 contests this season. Delia won his previous two starts, stopping 36 of 40 shots over that span.