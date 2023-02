Delia saved 22 of 26 shots through overtime in a 5-4 shootout loss to Nashville on Tuesday.

Delia was beaten once in three shootout rounds, which was enough to cost Vancouver the extra point. He has a 7-4-2 record, 3.51 GAA and .876 save percentage in 15 contests this season. Delia has allowed at least four goals in each of his last four outings.