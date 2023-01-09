Delia stopped nine of 13 shots before being replaced by Spencer Martin early in the second period of Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Jets.

It was an ugly afternoon in Winnipeg for the Canucks, and after Delia coughed up two goals in less than two minutes for the second time in the game, coach Bruce Boudreau gave him the hook. It's the first time in his five games for Vancouver that Delia has allowed more than three goals, but the poor outing leaves the 28-year-old with a 3.14 GAA and .902 save percentage.