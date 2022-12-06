Delia gave up two goals on 16 shots in relief of Spencer Martin in Monday's 7-6 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Delia entered the game late in the first period after Martin gave up four goals on nine shots. It wasn't a great season debut for Delia, but the Canucks' massive rally and subsequent win in overtime got the 28-year-old a win. He's expected to serve as Martin's backup for much of the six weeks Thatcher Demko (lower body) is expected to be out. As such, Delia's fantasy appeal is limited to deep formats.