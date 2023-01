Delia made 30 saves in a 5-4 loss to the Lightning on Thursday. He also picked up a power-play assist.

Delia got little support from a porous defence and struggling team overall, and is 3-2-0 in five starts (six appearances). In his last two games, Delia has given up nine goals, the same number he had given up over four previous appearances. Needless to say, fantasy managers should let someone else take the risk of rostering him.