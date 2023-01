Per Thomas Drance of The Athletic, Delia was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll guard the home goal versus Chicago on Tuesday.

Delia wasn't great in his last start Friday versus Colorado, surrendering four goals on 29 shots en route to a 4-1 defeat. He'll try to pick up his fifth win of the season in a favorable home matchup with a Blackhawks team that's 5-11-2 on the road this year.