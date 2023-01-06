Delia stopped 30 of 32 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Delia earned his third win in four appearances with a confident showing. He gave up the two goals in a span of less than three minutes of game time, one on each side of the first intermission, but he settled down after that. The 28-year-old has yet to allow more than three goals in an outing -- the only time he gave up three was in his lone loss. The steady play has allowed Delia to start chipping away at Spencer Martin's starting role, which could become a key battle to stay in the NHL once Thatcher Demko (lower body) is ready to return.