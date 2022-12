Delia was brought up from the minors Tuesday.

Delia has made just one appearance in the NHL this season in which he stopped 15 of 17 shots in a win over the Habs. Once Thatcher Demko (lower body) is cleared to play, Delia will almost certainly be returned to the minors. In the meantime, an upcoming back-to-back against the Kraken and Oilers on Thursday and Friday, respectively, should create an opportunity for Delia to start.