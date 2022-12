Delia was recalled under emergency conditions from AHL Abbotsford on Friday,

Delia was recalled after Thatcher Demko suffered an undisclosed injury in the first period Thursday and did not return. Delia has appeared in 32 NHL games over the last five seasons, all with Chicago. He was 5-3-0 with a 3.44 GAA and an .884 save percentage at AHL Abbotsford this season.