Delia was returned to AHL Abbotsford on Monday.

Delia didn't get any starts during his NHL stint, but he earned a win in relief against Montreal on Dec. 5 with 15 saves on 17 shots in 43:15 of playing time. The Canucks summoned netminder Arturs Silovs on Monday from AHL Abbotsford under emergency conditions in a corresponding move.

