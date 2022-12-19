Delia was returned to AHL Abbotsford on Monday.
Delia didn't get any starts during his NHL stint, but he earned a win in relief against Montreal on Dec. 5 with 15 saves on 17 shots in 43:15 of playing time. The Canucks summoned netminder Arturs Silovs on Monday from AHL Abbotsford under emergency conditions in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Canucks' Collin Delia: Gets overtime win in relief outing•
-
Canucks' Collin Delia: Recalled under emergency conditions•
-
Canucks' Collin Delia: Waived Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Collin Delia: Starting Monday•
-
Canucks' Collin Delia: Signs with Vancouver•
-
Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Drops season finale in OT•