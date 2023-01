Delia is expected to start at home against Colorado on Friday, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Delia is 4-2-0 with a 3.06 GAA and .902 save percentage in eight games this season. He stopped the 14 shots he faced in 42:49 of ice time during Wednesday's relief appearance against Tampa Bay. The Avalanche have won their last three games while outscoring the competition 17-4 over that span.