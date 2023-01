Delia is expected to start in Friday's home game against Columbus, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Delia is 1-1-0 with a 2.21 GAA and an .895 save percentage over his last three contests. Overall, he's posted a 5-3-0 record, 3.05 GAA and .895 save percentage in 10 outings this season. Columbus has the 29th-ranked offense with 2.58 goals per game in 2022-23.