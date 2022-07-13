Delia signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Canucks on Wednesday, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Delia spent most of the 2021-22 campaign with AHL Rockford, going 11-9-3 while posting a 3.04 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 22 appearances, but he also drew into eight games with the Blackhawks, posting a 1-4-1 record while posting a sub-par 3.85 GAA and .899 save percentage. At this point it appears as though Delia may get an opportunity to slot in as Vancouver's No. 2 netminder behind Thatcher Demko in 2022-23, but it's unlikely he'll perform well enough to warrant fantasy consideration.