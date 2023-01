Delia will guard the home net against Colorado on Thursday.

Delia stopped 35 of 38 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Jets on Dec. 29. He's up with the Canucks because Thatcher Demko is dealing with a lower-body injury. Delia has a 3.39 GAA and .888 save percentage in nine contests with AHL Abbotsford this season. Colorado is tied for the 25th-ranked offense with 2.89 goals per game.