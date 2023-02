Delia is expected to start on the road against the Islanders on Thursday, per Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now.

Delia has a 6-3-1 record, 3.11 GAA and .893 save percentage in 12 contests this season. He turned aside 29 of 34 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to New Jersey on Monday. The Islanders have won four straight games, bringing their record up to 27-22-5.