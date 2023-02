Delia will defend the road net Tuesday versus Nashville.

Delia surrendered six goals on 23 shots in a 6-1 loss to Detroit on Feb. 13. He has a 7-4-1 record this season with a 3.48 GAA and an .878 save percentage in 14 appearances. Delia and Artus Silovs will continue to share the crease until Thatcher Demko (groin) is ready to return. The Predators 26th in the league this year with 2.78 goals per game.