Delia will guard the road net Sunday against the Jets, per Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Sun.

Delia has won two of his last three starts, including a 4-2 victory Thursday over Colorado, sporting a .932 save percentage in that span. The 28-year-old netminder is 3-1-0 with a .925 save percentage on the season. With Spencer Martin struggling and Thatcher Demko (lower body) still on IR, Delia could be in line for some additional starting opportunities.