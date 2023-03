Delia will be stationed between the pipes in Anaheim on Sunday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Delia will make his first appearance since yielding four goals in a loss to Nashville on Feb. 21. The 28-year-old is 1-1-2 with a brutal .821 save percentage over his last four outings. He's fallen to 7-4-2 with a 3.51 GAA through 15 games this season.