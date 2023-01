Delia will be between the visiting pipes versus Tampa Bay on Thursday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Delia is 2-1-0 in his last four starts as he was pulled in his last game after giving up four goals on 13 shots in a 7-4 loss to Winnipeg in which he did not get a decision. Delia is 5-3-1 with a 3.15 GAA and a .902 save percentage this season. He will face the Lightning, who are fifth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.54 goals per game.