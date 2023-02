Delia stopped 25 of 30 shots in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Islanders.

It wasn't the sharpest outing for Delia, allowing five goals on 30 shots, but he did enough to hold off the Islanders in the 6-5 victory. The 28-year-old netminder has won three of his last four outings despite a subpar .865 save percentage in that span. Delia should continue to split starting duties with Spencer Martin until Thatcher Demko (lower body) is ready to return.