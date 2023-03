Delia allowed two goals on 31 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Delia was sharp Sunday, stopping 29 of 31 shots en route to a win over his former team. The 28-year-old netminder has won his last two starts as he improves to 9-4-2 with an .879 save percentage on the season. Delia doesn't offer much upside while backing up Thatcher Demko, though he could be a viable streaming option, depending on matchups, on a suddenly surging Canucks team.