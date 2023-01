Delia made 14 saves in relief of Spencer Martin in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.

Delia didn't allow a goal after entering the game at 14:35 of the first period, though the Lightning backed off from their early onslaught. While neither of the Canucks' goalies has been dominant lately, Delia has looked marginally better by earning three wins in his last seven appearances. The 28-year-old is at 4-2-0 with a 3.06 GAA and a .902 save percentage through eight contests this season.