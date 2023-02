Delia will patrol the home crease Monday against Detroit, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Delia is coming off a 25-save effort in Thursday's 6-5 win over the islanders. He has a 7-3-1 record this season with a 3.27 GAA and an .887 save percentage in 13 appearances. Delia will be backed up by Spencer Martin, who was placed on waivers Monday to be sent to AHL Abbotsford.