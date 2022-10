Delia landed on the waiver wire Tuesday in order to be reassigned to AHL Abbotsford.

Delia's placement on waivers would seem to indicate that Spencer Martin has edged Delia out for the backup job behind Thatcher Demko. Delia was rocked by the Oilers on Monday to the tune of seven goals allowed on 36 shots (.806 save percentage), including six even-strength goals. Given his lackluster performance, it perhaps shouldn't come as a surprise to see the 28-year-old netminder headed for the minors.