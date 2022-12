Delia will start on the road against Edmonton on Friday, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Delia has a 3.39 GAA and .888 save percentage in nine AHL games this season. He was called up from the AHL on Thursday because Thatcher Demko is dealing with a lower-body injury. Edmonton has recorded at least three goals in each of its last five contests while posting a 2-1-2 record.