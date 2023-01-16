Delia stopped 29 of 32 shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout victory over the Hurricanes.

Delia allowed two goals in the first period but would settle down in the final two frames as the Canucks won 4-3 in a shootout. It was a solid bounce-back effort from Delia, who had allowed nine goals on 48 shots over his previous two starts. The 28-year-old netminder improved to 7-4-2 with a .895 save percentage this season. He should continue splitting starting duties with Spencer Martin while Thatcher Demko (lower body) is sidelined.