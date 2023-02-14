Delia allowed six goals on 23 shots in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Red Wings.

With Spencer Martin getting waived Monday, it appears Delia has a better chance to stay on the NHL roster once Thatcher Demko (lower body) returns, which could be Saturday versus the Flyers. Despite the signal of job security, Delia put in a third straight ugly game -- he's allowed 16 goals with a 1-1-1 record in that span. The 28-year-old is down to 7-4-1 with a 3.48 GAA and an .878 save percentage through 14 outings. If Martin clears waivers Tuesday, he could remain with Vancouver until Demko is activated from injured reserve, which would allow Martin to be an option for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.