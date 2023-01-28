Delia allowed two goals on 26 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Delia earned his third win in his last five outings with a strong showing. Kirill Marchenko's pair of power-play goals were the only pucks to beat Delia in this contest. For the season, the 28-year-old goalie is up to 6-3-0 with a 2.94 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 11 outings. After the All-Star break, the Canucks begin a road trip in New Jersey on Feb. 6. With news of Thatcher Demko (lower body) needing another three or more weeks to return, Delia will have additional time to strengthen his case to hold onto the backup role over Spencer Martin once Demko is activated.