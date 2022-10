Garland's absence from Tuesday's lineup versus the Blue Jackets is a coach's decision, Patrick Johnston of The Province reports.

Garland was a notable omission from the lineup Tuesday, but it appears head coach Bruce Boudreau is sending a message to his team. The 26-year-old Garland didn't record a fantasy-relevant stat in 14:51 of ice time during Monday's 6-4 loss to the Capitals, and he has just one goal and four shots through three contests this year.